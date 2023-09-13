Leaked rape probe: Committee goes in-camera with Bugri Naabu

13.09.2023 LISTEN

The ad hoc committee probing the leaked tape about the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has begun in-camera hearings, a day after the IGP took his time.

The committee, chaired by Samuel Atta Akyea, had promised to continue the second round of interrogation of witnesses including Dr George Akuffo Dampare in-camera, starting Tuesday, September 12.

However, proceedings took a different turn as the committee acceded to IGP’s request to address some matters in a public hearing.

Though the IGP objected to the presence of the previous witnesses before he gave his testimony, they were allowed to sit in as he addressed some of the allegations levelled against him.

“They came and made all these allegations in not trying to cover up, probably they became associated with what they got themselves involved in at the first place and I, an innocent person, focusing on my job, working in concert with my team and all commands across the country to keep the country safe and make it to be at peace with itself, I have been asked to come and answer to these allegations, which are wild [and] baseless,” Dr Akuffo Dampare poured out to the seven-member committee on Tuesday.

“I feel in my spirit that this is just not fair. Hon. Chair, it is just not fair. Are we killing patriotism that anybody can just get up, make allegations upon allegations and people who go across the country, attends 48 hours without sleep, just keeping the country at peace, will be called to come and answer allegations that are unfounded and that becomes something?”

On Wednesday, September 13, the committee met the former Northern Region Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, who is the very first witness to appear before the committee at the start of its work.

His second testimony was heard in-camera.

The Minister of National Security is also scheduled to appear before the committee after the Naamong chief.

—3news.com