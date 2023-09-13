Plot to oust IGP: What is coming out of committee’s sitting makes me sick – Kwesi Pratt

The managing editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has raised concern about the focus of the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked audio tape of the plot against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

According to him, the kind of attention being given to whether Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is eligible to be IGP and other matters is making him sick.

Speaking in a discussion on Metro TV on the Good Morning Ghana Show on Wednesday, September 13, Kwesi Pratt Jnr argued that whether the current IGP qualifies for the position or not does not justify the plot to have him removed to help the NPP to break the 8.

“I’m completely surprised by some of the developments. You have a businessman and a politician of sorts and policemen go into a conclave and actually discuss how to subvert the 1992 Constitution in graphic detail. A committee is set up to investigate the matter and so far all we are hearing are promotions in the Police Service, other administrative things, the eligibility of the IGP, and so on. It makes me sick,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr said.

The renowned Ghanaian journalist continued, “What should the focus of this be? It should have nothing to do with the eligibility of the IGP. Indeed it should have nothing to do with Police promotions and so on. Why if policemen are not promoted does that justify the meeting which took place? It doesn’t. If the IGP does not qualify to be IGP does that justify the meeting? It doesn’t. So I’m beginning to see a certain shift of focus which is very deeply worrying for me.”

Dr. George Akuffo Damapre on Tuesday faced the Parliamentary Committee to address allegations made against him by senior police officers caught on tape plotting against him.

He denied all allegations and stressed that he is focused on leading the current police administration to change the face of policing in the country.