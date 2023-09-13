Enhance security and risk allowance after Tamale Court attack – JUSAG

Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) is demanding increased security measures and risk allowance for its members in the wake of a recent attack on the Tamale District Court.

The call for improved safety measures and compensation follows a violent incident that occurred on Monday, 28 August 2023, when irate residents stormed the court during a case involving a man accused of selling drugs to the local youth.

During the attack, the agitated residents pelted stones at the court, resulting in the injury of a police officer. The situation escalated further as an exchange of gunfire erupted between the law enforcement officers and the agitated youth.

Speaking at the 2023 JUSAG Durbar and Open Forum held in Cape Coast, the President of JUSAG, Mr Samuel Afotey Otu, emphasised the need for enhanced security and risk allowances for court staff.

He acknowledged the incident in Tamale as a wake-up call for the service to reevaluate its security protocols and underscored that all employees of the judicial service face inherent risks in their roles.

Mr Afotey Otu stated: "As members of the judicial service, it is our solemn duty to nurture and protect the justice system. We have the immense responsibility of shaping the future of our nation by upholding the principles of justice and the rule of law.

“As we do this and more, let us enhance security in our courts to protect and safeguard staff, judges, magistrates, and our clients."

He continued that: "The recent incident of attack at the Tamale District Court is a wake-up call on the service to relook at our security protocols.”

“It also sends a signal that all employees of the service are at risk and with this inherent risk, provision of risk allowance should not be seen as too much for staff," he added.

