EC intentionally disenfranchising first-time voters because they’re likely to vote for change – Oliver Barker

Lead convener of #FixTheCountry Movement Oliver Barker Vormawor[left] and Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensah

Ghanaian activist and lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker Vormawor has taken a swipe at the Electoral Commission (EC) for holding the upcoming limited voter registration at district offices.

Many fear this decision to hold the exercise at the district offices instead of at the electoral areas will make it difficult for people living far from district capitals to register and obtain their voter ID cards.

In a social media post on Wednesday, September 13, Mr. Barker Vormawor said the electoral management body is intentionally preventing first-time eligible voters.

“In every democracy, first-time voters are more likely to vote for change,” he observed.

He lamented, “But young voters are also the least likely to travel, go through all kinds of stress or spend a lot of money just to register.”

“The Government knows this. The EC is intentionally disenfranchising young voters,” he added.

The ongoing limited voter registration exercise is meant to give Ghanaians who have recently turned 18 or were previously unable to register, the chance to enrol ahead of upcoming elections.

