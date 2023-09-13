Life can be adventurous without being wild — Life Coach

Nigerian Life Coach, Solomon Buchi

13.09.2023 LISTEN

Nigerian life coach Solomon Buchi has encouraged people that an adventurous life does not require engaging in reckless behavior.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, September 13, Mr. Buchi asserted that there are fulfilling ways to find adventure without participating in activities that could be considered wild or reckless.

The coach specifically addressed some common perceptions about what constitutes an exciting life.

"It's fine if you don't club or have never clubbed. It's fine if you don't do alcohol or drugs. It's fine if you don't do casual sex or have never done it. It's okay if you're waiting till marriage for sex," he wrote.

He offered an alternative perspective: "Life doesn't have to be wild and reckless to be fun and adventurous. It can be adventurous doing the right things."

He closes his advice by validating choices that adhere to principles of responsibility and morality: "Be proud of yourself."

His affirming words suggest that terms like "fun" and "exciting" should not be defined solely by behaviors in vogue among some social groups.

For many like Buchi, fulfilment comes from pursuits that enhance one's well-being through healthy and principled living.