New cocoa price not in line with international market price due to forward sale strategy – COCOBOD tells Mahama

Headlines Former President John Dramani Mahamaleft and COCOBOD CEO, Joseph Boahen Aidoo
The Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Boahen Aidoo has responded to criticisms from former President John Mahama about the new cocoa farmgate price.

Mr Mahama said the new price of GH¢1,308 per bag does not reflect the current international market rate of $3,600 per tonne.

However, in an open letter on Tuesday, September 12, addressed to the former president, Mr Aidoo explained that "Ghana’s cocoa beans are mostly sold forward," meaning the 2023/24 crop was sold between October 2022 and March 2023 when prices ranged from $2,200-$2,400 per tonne.

He averred that "The international price of cocoa then began to increase in April 2023, when a greater percentage of the 2023/24 crop had already been sold."

The COCOBOD CEO also noted that the board receives only the Free On Board (FOB) price of $2,600 per tonne, not the Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) quoted international rate which includes extras.

Mr. Boahen Aidoo said Ghana produces both large and small cocoa beans, with the latter fetching 20-40% less on world markets.

"The FOB price received by COCOBOD from the international market is therefore the weighted average price of both the main crop and light crop beans," explained the COCOBOD CEO.

With an operational cost of around 4% of gross FOB, the CEO insisted the current producer price of $1,821 per tonne, which is 70.03% of $2,600, represents good value for farmers.

913202314441-0f738m3xxs-b1ed3268-ecbe-4ef9-a3d3-25dc381d57dc.jpeg

913202314441-otjvn0y442-7c1283fb-66b9-459b-acc2-f813c430238e.jpeg

913202314442-m5htk8v331-bef89349-8030-47e5-b1a9-34ef554d234b.jpeg

