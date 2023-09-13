Limited voter registration could disenfranchise many youth; transportation cost unbearable — Oliver Barker

Ghanaian activist and lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker Vormawor, has criticized the Electoral Commission (EC) for holding the ongoing limited voter registration at its district offices that are distanced compared to holding the exercise at the electoral areas.

Many fear this decision will make it difficult for people living far from district capitals to register and obtain their voter ID cards.

In a social media post on Wednesday, September 13, Mr. Barker Vormawor said the transportation costs would discourage many 18-year-olds who cannot afford.

He cited his hometown, Amedeka where he said it costs GH¢120 for the round trip to the district capital.

The activist quizzed: "It costs 60 cedis to go from My village to the district capital to register to vote. 120 cedis total. How many 18-year-olds in Amedeka have that much money lying around?”

Mr. Barker Vormawor believes the EC's limited registration plan could disenfranchise many people ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“This is our democracy? Active disenfranchisement of young voters is an electoral strategy,” he averred.