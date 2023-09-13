ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Limited voter registration could disenfranchise many youth; transportation cost unbearable — Oliver Barker

Headlines Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener for FixTheCountry Movement
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener for #FixTheCountry Movement

Ghanaian activist and lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker Vormawor, has criticized the Electoral Commission (EC) for holding the ongoing limited voter registration at its district offices that are distanced compared to holding the exercise at the electoral areas.

Many fear this decision will make it difficult for people living far from district capitals to register and obtain their voter ID cards.

In a social media post on Wednesday, September 13, Mr. Barker Vormawor said the transportation costs would discourage many 18-year-olds who cannot afford.

He cited his hometown, Amedeka where he said it costs GH¢120 for the round trip to the district capital.

The activist quizzed: "It costs 60 cedis to go from My village to the district capital to register to vote. 120 cedis total. How many 18-year-olds in Amedeka have that much money lying around?”

Mr. Barker Vormawor believes the EC's limited registration plan could disenfranchise many people ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“This is our democracy? Active disenfranchisement of young voters is an electoral strategy,” he averred.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

54 minutes ago

ER: Heartbroken fetish priest attacks ex-lover with machete; leaves her in pool of blood E/R: Heartbroken fetish priest attacks ex-lover with machete; leaves her in pool...

1 hour ago

Inflation drops to 40.1; first in the last five months Inflation drops to 40.1%; first in the last five months

1 hour ago

Lead convener of FixTheCountry Movement Oliver Barker Vormaworleft and Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensah EC intentionally disenfranchising first-time voters because they’re likely to vo...

1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaleft and COCOBOD CEO, Joseph Boahen Aidoo New cocoa price not in line with international market price due to forward sale ...

1 hour ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener for FixTheCountry Movement Limited voter registration could disenfranchise many youth; transportation cost ...

1 hour ago

Nigerian climbs 250-foot tall radio mast in 12 minutes while balancing football on his head sets world record Nigerian climbs 250-foot tall radio mast in 12 minutes while balancing football ...

2 hours ago

Security expert and peace activist Emmanuel Bombande Leaked IGP tape: Bi-partisan nature of ad-hoc committee admirable – Emmanuel Bom...

2 hours ago

It's natural succession if Bawumia is selected to lead NPP—Hawa Koomsom It's natural succession if Bawumia is selected to lead NPP—Hawa Koomsom

2 hours ago

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Leaked tape: IGP Dampare's testimony affirms he truly deserves his position — Fr...

3 hours ago

Tipper Truck runs over Kasoa sex worker over GHC80 Tipper Truck runs over Kasoa sex worker over GHC80

Just in....
body-container-line