Social News Nigerian climbs 250-foot tall radio mast in 12 minutes while balancing football on his head sets world record
1 HOUR AGO

Nigerian man Tonye Solomon has set a new Guinness World Record by climbing a radio mast measured around 76 metres (250-foot tall) making 150 steps while balancing a football on his head for 12 and half minutes.

The feat, made last month, followed doubts about how he walked 60 km (37 mi) with a football on his head from Amassoma to Yenagoa in Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

The new feat which was announced on the official website of Guinness World Record, according to him, was to ascertain the authenticity of his earlier incredible record.

Tonye says he wanted to set this record to "challenge himself and inspire others to do great things.”

According to the GWR’s report, Tonye spent two months training for it, using all his free time to practise until he was confident that he would not fail.

During the record attempt, Tonye was seemingly unfazed by the steep ascent, taking just 12 and a half minutes to complete the climb. After climbing all 150 steps, Tonye threw the ball down and celebrated with a fist pump.

“It wasn't easy,” he said. “I thank the Nigerian Civil Defense Bayelsa State Command for allowing me use their facility for this.”

Tonye is part of the Chukwuebuka Freestyle Academy – run by Chukwuebuka Ezugha – which has produced several record-breaking talents such as Kid Eche, Vincent Okezie, Victor Richard Kipo and Confidence Kipo.

