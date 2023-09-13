Leaked IGP tape: Bi-partisan nature of ad-hoc committee admirable – Emmanuel Bombande

Ghanaian security expert and peace activist, Emmanuel Bombande has praised the ad-hoc committee probing the plot to oust Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare.

He said the committee’s bi-partisan nature is admirable, particularly how they have uniformly decided to bury their political differences and rather put the nation’s interest first.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ PM Express on Tuesday, September 12, the security expert noted that the composition of the committee will come out with a comprehensive report.

“So far, I have admired the bipartisan nature of the committee. I have seen an effort to put Ghana's interests above everything else and to interrogate the issues in such a way that Ghana becomes the beneficiary at the end of the day,” he said.

“I am expecting concrete recommendations and beyond that Parliament insisting that they are implemented,” he added.

Mr. Bombande also waded into Dr. Dampare’s desire to have his testimonies heard in public instead of off-camera, noting that the IGP doesn’t want anything to be hidden from the public.

“We should not be surprised that the IGP wants to be public in all his hearings. He wants to clarify as much as possible that there is nothing for him to hide," Dr. Emmanuel Bombande noted.

He added, “IGP Dampare's desire to respond to all the issues publicly should be seen in a positive light.”