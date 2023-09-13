Plot to oust IGP: Dampare shares beautiful moments with accusers

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare showed that regardless of what has happened, the policemen caught on tape plotting to have him sacked remain his brothers in the service.

This was not only evident in his submissions when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked audio tape on Tuesday, September 12, but it was clearly caught by cameras when he shared pleasantries with the policemen.

During the break, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare went to have a chat with COP George Alex Mensah, Supt. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, and Supt. George Lysander Asare.

Subsequently, after he was also discharged by the Committee after answering their many questions, the IGP also shared a brief moment with the trio before leaving Parliament.

Reacting to the beautiful moments Dr. George Akuffo Dampare shared with the 'coup' plotters, Senior Lecturer at the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo said, “The ability to diffuse tension with those who have sworn to see your downfall doesn’t come cheap.”

Following the IGP’s rebuttal of many allegations made against him by COP George Alex Mensah, Supt. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, and Supt. George Lysander Asare, the trio is expected to be recalled by the Parliamentary Committee for further questioning.