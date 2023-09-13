ModernGhana logo
USAG funds will not be disbursed among executives — Dr. Christian Anderson

By Nicholas Akussah || Contributor
USAG funds will not be disbursed among executives — Dr. Christian Anderson
The president of the University Students Association of Ghana, USAG, Dr. Christian Anderson has stated categorically that funds meant for the organization will not be shared.

Following the successful organization of the 22nd USAG Congress in Kumasi, information emerged that some executives made statements attacking the president on financial grounds.

According to Dr. Anderson, he has directed the financial controller of the Association to ensure full accountability and transparency and also not to allow penny leave the coffers.

This, he said, is a move aimed at changing narratives where executives of unions dissipate funds when exiting office.

Some sections of USAG executives led by the General Secretary and financial controller have strongly indicated their support for the president and have gone on to rally NEC and Senate members to support the decision by Dr. Christian Anderson.

However, a statement released by the leadership of USAG also stated emphatically that the president has not been placed under investigation and would therefore be taking legal actions against persons who attempt to use the association's funds and tarnish the image and brand.

