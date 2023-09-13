NEIP unveils maiden edition of national innovation challenge

The National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP) has launched the maiden edition of the National Innovation Challenge aimed at supporting innovative Ghanaian entrepreneurs.

The competition is on the theme: "Creating Sustainable Development Through Collaboration Innovation and Commercialization."

It is also targeted at inculcating and nurturing an innovation culture amongst the Ghanaian population whilst finding practical innovative solutions to everyday problems.

Speaking at the launch on Tuesday, September 12, at the NEIP head office in Accra, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Abigail Swad Laryea said the national innovation challenge will uncover and foster innovative ideas from persons who are visionary, but need handholding to enable them to develop their raw ideas to their maximum potential.

She stated that the challenge, which is open to individuals, startups, and organizations to apply starting from today has no age restrictions, and participants from various backgrounds and locations are encouraged to apply.

The competition methodology, she said will focus on core business sectors, Agriculture, Technology, Manufacturing and processing, General Business, and any other economically viable areas.

Through this initiative, Ms. Abigail Swad Laryea indicated that the ideas will be pitched by participants before a panel of judges, out of which the best 10 will be selected for funding from the ideation stage till commercialization.

"The application is open to everyone, with no age limit, no language barrier nor religious barrier, all that is requested is that ideas should be innovative, creative, and capable of solving a problem, have market potential, have a commercialization and presentation quality and above all applicants must be Ghanaians," she said.

"During the application, the applicant must note the following: Summary of the idea being presented, Problem statement, Solution to the problem statement, and Market visibility of the concept," she added.

The deputy CEO emphasized that all applicants must adhere to the submission guidelines outlined, including providing necessary documentation, forms, or presentations as specified.

She concluded by urging everyone to apply and stand a chance of winning.

The application portal is now open for 2 weeks which final pitching will be on October 11, 2023, at the Accra digital centre.

For more information and registration on the national innovation challenge, visit the NEIP website at www.neip.gov.gh