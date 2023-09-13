ModernGhana logo
Maiden Ghana Health Awards held in Accra to reward health practitioners, institutions

Several health professionals and health facilities in both herbal and orthodox practice were rewarded on Saturday, September 9 at the maiden edition of the Ghana Health Awards.

Ghana Health Awards is an initiative borne out of the Thyroid Ghana Foundation. The foundation takes care of patients with thyroid conditions.

According to Mrs. Nana Adwoa Konadu Dsane who is the Founder of the Foundation, the Awards ceremony is to reward health practitioners and facilities giving care in the country.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the ceremony over the weekend, she said, “The purpose of these awards and honours is basically to motivate and encourage health practitioners, facilities, and institutions.”

She assured that following the success of the maiden edition, the plan is to hold the Ghana Health Awards every year.

Mrs. Nana Adwoa Konadu Dsane in her interview congratulated all winners on the night while urging health practitioners to always treat patients who come to their facilities with love and care.

“If you are a healthcare practitioner and you are in the hospital please make it a point to make sure that anybody that you take care of you will be a blessing to that person.

“Let’s be sensitive to each other because you don’t know where tomorrow you will also go for your health care,” she said.

Appeal:
Mrs. Nana Adwoa Konadu Dsane in an appeal, called on the corporate world and well-to-do individuals to donate to Thyroid Ghana Foundation to help save lives.

“I’m pleading with all of you here to donate to our foundation to cater to people with thyroid conditions. Your donation won’t go into anybody’s pocket, it will be used to save lives and you will be blessed in the process,” she stressed.

The awards.
On the awards night, 18 honorary and special awards were given out in addition to awards given to people in 20 different categories.

Awards were given out for the following:
1. Best Eye Facility
2. Best Health NGO
3. Best Health Program on Television/social media

4. Best Midwife
5. Best General Nurse
6. Best Nurse in Research
7. Best Dietician
8. Best Psychologist
9. Best Clinical Pharmacist
10. Best Pharmacy Retail
11. Best Herbal Practitioner (Female)
12. Best Herbal Practitioner (Male)
13. Best Biomedical Scientist
14. Best Biomedical Engineer
15. Best Health Researcher
16. Best Emergency Medicine Consultant/Specialist

17. Best Nursing and Midwifery Director
18. Best Medical Director
19. Best Health Chief Executive Officer
20. Outstanding Best Healthcare Worker

