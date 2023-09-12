ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
12.09.2023 General News

COCOBOD blasts Mahama over cocoa price criticism

COCOBOD blasts Mahama over cocoa price criticism
12.09.2023 LISTEN

Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has lashed out at former President John Dramani Mahama for criticizing the government’s decision to increase the price of a bag of cocoa to GH₵1,300.

Mahama had described the government as “insensitive” to the plight of farmers, saying that the increase was not enough.

In a statement on September 12, COCOBOD CEO Joseph Boahen Aidoo said that Mahama should be familiar with the process for determining the producer price of cocoa.

Aidoo explained that the 2023/24 crop was sold between October 2022 and March 2023 at international prices ranging from $2,200 to $2,400 per tonne.

“Since you have had the privilege of being in government before as the number one gentleman of the country, it is expected that you would be familiar with the process for determining the producer price of cocoa.

“I am, therefore, surprised that you chose, rather erroneously, to use the current international market price of cocoa at $3,600 per tonne as the basis for your calculation in your post on the recently announced producer”.

COCOBOD explained that the 2023/24 crop was sold between October 2022 and March 2023 at international prices; ranging between $2,200 per tonne and $2,400 per tonne.

“You are fully aware that Ghana's cocoa beans are mostly sold forward. This means that the 2023/24 crop was sold between October 2022 and March 2023 at international prices; ranging between $2,200 per tonne and $2,400 per tonne. The international price of cocoa then began to increase in April 2023, when a greater percentage of the 2023/24 crop had already been sold,” COCOBOD said in its statement.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

Leaked tape probe: We may allow witnesses to cross-examine themselves – Atta Akyea Leaked tape probe: We may allow witnesses to cross-examine themselves – Atta Aky...

57 minutes ago

Five-year-old pupil swept away by heavy floodwaters in Kumasi Five-year-old pupil swept away by heavy floodwaters in Kumasi

57 minutes ago

Weija-Kasoa Road flooded after Tuesdays heavy downpour Weija-Kasoa Road flooded after Tuesday’s heavy downpour

57 minutes ago

I don't visit Mahama — IGP "I don't visit Mahama" — IGP

57 minutes ago

Leaked tape probe: Decision to manage information flow to the public is strategic - Dampare Leaked tape probe: Decision to manage information flow to the public is strategi...

1 hour ago

Limited voter registration: NDC alleges EC deliberately took faulty machines to its strongholds Limited voter registration: NDC alleges EC deliberately took faulty machines to ...

1 hour ago

COCOBOD blasts Mahama over cocoa price criticism COCOBOD blasts Mahama over cocoa price criticism

1 hour ago

I'm not withholding promotions of officers due for promotion — Dampare "I'm not withholding promotions of officers due for promotion" — Dampare

1 hour ago

Mr Albert Kan Dapaah, Minister for National Security Leaked tape probe: Albert Kan-Dapaah to appear before committee on Wednesday

1 hour ago

Leaked tape probe: If I'm the worst, then collectively, all of us are the worst — Dampare Leaked tape probe: "If I'm the worst, then collectively, all of us are the worst...

Just in....
body-container-line