IGP leaked tape: Gossips, rants against Dampare would amount to romancing a stone – Prof Gyampo

Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo has said attempts to have Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare removed through gimmicks is like "romancing a stone".

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, September 12, following the IGP's testimony against allegations levelled in a leaked audio recording, Prof Gyampo reacted.

"Wait, if you get the chance to be made an IGP for the purposes of rigging elections, you can sit in your Land-cruiser and be bossy,” he wrote.

He urges IGP "to roll his sleeves and deliver an impartial policing that assures general security, promotes discipline on our roads and protects the will of the people."

According to Prof Gyampo, the IGP "has demystified policing to the admiration of all well-meaning Ghanaians."

He stated that "Nation wreckers aren’t wiser than the discerning citizenry" and any attempts by them "to rant, gossip and plan all subversive activities" against IGP Dampare "would amount to merely romancing a stone."

Prof Gyampo's comments come after IGP Dampare described as "wild" and "unfounded" claims that he is the "worst" police chief.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

