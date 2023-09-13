ModernGhana logo
‘I’m innocent; allegations levelled against me are wild and baseless’ — IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, appeared before the Parliamentary Committee investigating the leaked audio tape plotting to remove him from office.

During his appearance, the IGP expressed deep disappointment and refuted the allegations made against him.

COP Alex Mensah, who was questioned by the committee before the IGP's summon, accused Dr. Dampare of orchestrating the secret audio recording which exposed a plot by him and another senior police officer Supt. George Asare to oust the IGP.

They accused the IGP of nepotism, mistreatment of police officers, and working against the ruling New Patriotic Party's chances in the 2024 elections.

Dr. Dampare, visibly emotional, addressed the committee, expressing his dismay at the allegations.

He emphasised the long-standing relationship he had with the senior officers, referring to them as his brothers.

The IGP noted that instead of focusing on the matter at hand, the senior police officers had chosen to make wild and baseless allegations against him, the Police leadership, and the entire Police Service.

"These wild allegations without a shred of evidence have brought a lot of pain to myself, my family across the country, and especially my wife and children," Dr. Dampare stated.

Dr. Dampare added that the allegations were merely to divert attention from the original matter at hand and cover up the shame brought upon them.

"They came, made all these allegations, in order to cover up probably the shame associated with what they got themselves involved in the first place.

“And I, an innocent person, focusing on my job, working in consent with my team and all Commands across the country to keep the country safe and make it to be at peace with itself; I've asked to come and answer to these allegations which are wild, baseless,” he said.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

