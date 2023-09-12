ModernGhana logo
Bawumia commissions new multi-purpose Wesley Towers

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia today joined leaders of The Methodist Church Ghana to commission and dedicate the new multi-purpose Wesley Towers building in Accra.

In a ceremony attended by the Presiding Bishop of The Methodist Church Ghana, The Most Rev. Dr. Paul K. Boafo, and other dignitaries, Dr. Bawumia helped unveil the newly constructed building.

Commenting on the event via Twitter, Dr. Bawumia said, "The Wesley Towers, adds to the Church's impressive list of monuments and development initiatives in the country. It is also a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared purpose and vision."

The newly built Wesley Towers will serve as a multi-purpose facility for The Methodist Church Ghana.

According to Bishop Boafo, the building will provide much-needed functional space for church programs and activities.

In another part of the tweet, Dr. Bawumia remarked, “May this beautiful edifice be a symbol of the Church's commitment to the values of faith, hope and love.”

The commissioning ceremony marked the official opening of the Wesley Towers building after its completion.

Speakers praised the efforts of the Church leadership and congregation in developing the new facility to support the Methodist community.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
