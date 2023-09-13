ModernGhana logo
Leaked audio: ‘Are we killing patriotism; I felt in my spirit this is just not fair’ — Dampare emotionally reacts to allegations

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare has rubbished allegations made by senior police officers accused of conspiring to remove him from office.

COP Alex Mensah and Supt. George Asare, who are under investigation by a Parliamentary Committee over a leaked audio recording exposing their alleged plot, made sweeping allegations against the IGP.

These allegations included accusations of poor management of the Police Service, nepotism, and working against the governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) electoral chances in the upcoming general elections.

During their appearance before the committee, COP Alex Mensah claim that Dr. Dampare masterminded the secret audio recording, leading to the IGP being summoned to address these allegations.

In an emotionally charged response, the IGP said such actions were undermining patriotism.

He asked, "Are we killing patriotism?"
He went on to describe the huge impact of these allegations on him, saying, "I felt in my spirit that this is just not fair. Honorable Chair, it is just not fair that anybody can just get up, make allegations upon allegations, and people who go across the country, at times 48 hours without sleep, just keeping the country at peace will be called to come and answer allegations that are unfounded, and that becomes something."

Acknowledging his responsibility to appear before the committee, Dr. Dampare expressed his commitment to addressing the issues raised.

According to him, he is willing to cooperate with the committee. "Anyway, I'm here. I have no choice; I’ve come and I say it to the glory of God, my Maker who sustains me everyday, I will speak to the matters as you direct and I am doing this because of the respect I have for myself, for my family, especially my children and wife, for the office that I occupy, for my brothers and sisters who are sitting behind me that we have pulled ourselves together in an unprecedented manner in a team work to get these things and for the respect I have for the institutions of State including the Parliament we are here today and more importantly the respect I have for Mr. President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the honor that he has done me for making me the Inspector General of Police to work with my colleagues and equally more importantly for the respect I have for the good people of this country."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Leaked audio: Are we killing patriotism; I felt in my spirit this is just not fair —Dampare emotionally reacts to allegations

