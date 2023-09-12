ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

National Innovation Challenge to reward best Innovations and Ideas

By Reporter
General News National Innovation Challenge to reward best Innovations and Ideas
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) has continuously demonstrated its socio-economic commitment to national development by living up to its core mandate of providing business development services, startup incubators, and funding for young businesses, new innovations, and ideas in order to help them become full-blown success.

NEIP, since its inception, has promoted economic growth and job creation by supporting business ideas, stimulating innovation and entrepreneurship, which in turn have immensely led to the creation of new jobs and the growth of industries.

These interventions, undoubtedly, have had some positive boomerang effects on the overall economy under His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo.

It is in the same direction that NEIP on Tuesday 12th September officially launched the long-awaited maiden edition of the “National Innovation Challenge” at its Head Office at Cantonments in Accra.

The National Innovation Challenge is seeking to reward the best 10 innovations and business ideas geared towards supporting innovative and new Ghanaian entrepreneurs right from scratch.

The application portal is now open for 2 weeks which final pitching will be held come October 11, 2023, at the Accra digital centre.

For more information on the National Innovation Challenge, visit the official NEIP website www.neip.gov.gh.

The competition is on the theme: “Creating Sustainable Development Through Collaboration Innovation and Commercialization” is also aimed at inculcating and nurturing an innovation culture amongst the Ghanaian population whilst finding practical innovative solutions to everyday problems.

The National Innovative Challenge is now open to individuals, startups, and organizations to apply starting from today with no age restrictions, and applicants from various backgrounds and locations are encouraged to apply.

The competition methodology focuses on these core business sectors, Agriculture, Fintech and Technology, Manufacturing and processing, General Business, and any other economically viable area.

Addressing the press launch in the early hours of the day, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of NEIP Ms. Abigail Swad Laryea mentioned that the National Innovation Challenge is an initiative that seeks to uncover and foster innovative ideas from persons who are visionary but need the necessary boost and upliftment to enable them to harness raw ideas to their maximum potential.

“The government of President Nana Akufo-Addo, through the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program is continuing to do its part to provide some of the key enablers that make innovation a success for the Ghanaian public through programs such the National Innovation Challenge. The National Innovation Challenge is an initiative which seeks to uncover and foster innovative ideas from persons who are visionary but need handholding to enable them to develop those raw ideas into their maximum potential.

…The aim of this competition is to inculcate and nurture an innovation culture amongst the Ghanaian population whilst finding practical innovative solutions to everyday problems. Through this initiative, new ideas are pitched by participants before a panel of judges out of which the best 10 are selected for funding from the ideation stage till commercialization,” she emphasised.

She added that “the application is open to everyone, with no age limit, no language barrier nor religious barrier, all that is requested is that your ideas should be innovative, creative, able to solve a problem, have a market potential, have a commercialization and presentation quality and above all, the applicant must be a Ghanaian as defined by law.

Again, during the application, applicants must note and acknowledge these issues: Summary of the idea being presented, Problem statement, Solution to the problem statement, and Market viability of the concept. All applicants must strictly adhere to the submission guidelines outlined, including providing the necessary documentation, forms, or presentations as specified.

She then urged all Ghanaians to apply and stand a chance of winning some funding support.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare COP George Mensah, Supt. George Asare made allegations against me to cover their...

5 hours ago

COP Alex Mensah wanted to say I'm the best but mixed it — Dampare COP Alex Mensah wanted to say I'm the best but mixed it — Dampare

5 hours ago

Guarantor system delaying voter registration process – Registration Officer Guarantor system delaying voter registration process – Registration Officer

5 hours ago

I didn't plot secret recording with Bugri Naabu — Dampare I didn't plot secret recording with Bugri Naabu — Dampare

5 hours ago

IGPs lawyer wants implicated police officerssent out of the committee sitting IGP’s lawyer wants implicated police officers sent out of the committee sitting

5 hours ago

Dr George Akuffo Dampare Shut up! — Dampare hits back at 'coup' police officers

5 hours ago

I'm senior to you all - Dampare jabs COP Alex Mensah, others I'm senior to you all - Dampare jabs COP Alex Mensah, others

5 hours ago

This is just not fair - Dampare express pains over allegations from implicated senior police officers This is just not fair - Dampare express pains over allegations from implicated s...

5 hours ago

NPP presidential race: I wont step down – Ken Agyapong NPP presidential race: I won’t step down – Ken Agyapong

5 hours ago

Leaked tape probe: I dont have any working relationship with Bugri Naabu – IGP Leaked tape probe: I don’t have any working relationship with Bugri Naabu – IGP

Just in....
body-container-line