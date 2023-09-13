13.09.2023 LISTEN

Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has reacted to allegations that he is the "worst IGP" in the country's history.

He said such claims are unfounded and false.

According to him, he is committed to leaving the Police Service better than he found it.

The IGP made these remarks during his appearance before the Parliamentary Committee investigating a leaked audio tape which fingered senior police officers, including COP Alex Mensah and Supt. George, as well as Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

During the committee's session, Dr. Dampare was questioned about allegations that he orchestrated the secret recording of senior police officers and accusations of mismanagement within the Police Service under his leadership.

In response, the IGP strongly refuted claims that the Police Service had been poorly managed during his tenure.

He pointed to various interventions initiated by his team, such as streamlining administrative processes at police headquarters, improving the welfare of police officers, and enhancing police visibility nationwide to combat criminal activities.

Dr. Dampare asserted that his administration has made positive efforts for the betterment of the Police force, emphasizing the need for continuous improvement.

He stated, "We want those who come after us to be better than us because by the same yardstick, they are watching us in terms of what we are doing.

“Those that we are getting right and the challenges that we are facing so that they will be able to outperform us and when they do that, then, they will also become better than us and all our forebears."

"We are on the quest of ensuring that, at the end of the day, we leave the organization better than we came to find it," he expressed.

Addressing the allegation that he is the "worst IGP," Dr. Dampare firmly stated, "It's not true that my administration is the worst. It can never be.

"So, would anybody coming to say that you are the worst IGP is unfounded. It's unfortunate and I think the best the person could have done if he had nothing to say is probably keep quiet and allow the people of this country to make a determination on us," he stated.