‘EC’s limited registration will disenfranchise Ghanaians, add extra cost and burden us; we don’t learn’ — Nana Ofori Owusu

The Electoral Commission of Ghana announced its plan to commence the registration of new voters from today Tuesday.

The exercise will end on October 2, 2023, ahead of the district-level elections scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

The Commission has set an ambitious target of registering 1,350,000 new voters during this registration exercise.

Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Chairman of the Commission in charge of Corporate Services has assured the public of the effectiveness of the exercise.

He encouraged individuals who missed previous registration opportunities to take advantage of this period to ensure their names are included in the voters' register.

However, Nana Ofori Owusu, the National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) has expressed concerns about the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

In an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, he argued that the use of only district offices of the Electoral Commission across the country presents a significant challenge.

The distances to the EC district offices, he asserted, make it both costly and arduous for citizens to travel long distances to register their names.

In his view, this approach could ultimately lead to the disenfranchisement of eligible Ghanaians due to the cost they will incur in transportation to the EC offices.

“...It will rather disenfranchise Ghanaians and you add extra cost, extra burden to the Ghanaian exercising his citizen right,” he said.

Nana Ofori Owusu further criticized the lack of progress in addressing this issue, despite similar concerns being raised in the past.

"We don't learn from our mistakes," he lamented, highlighting the recurring challenges associated with the accessibility of EC district offices.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

