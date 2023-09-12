ModernGhana logo
COP George Mensah, Supt. George Asare made allegations against me to cover their shame – Dampare

Headlines IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has rejected all allegations made against him by officers on the leaked audio tape plotting to remove him from his position.

The IGP went before the Parliamentary Committee tasked to investigate the authenticity of the tape on Tuesday, September 12.

Asked about allegations including mismanaging the Ghana Police Service and taking decisions without consulting the Police Management Board, IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare said they are all untrue.

According to him, all allegations made by COP George Alex Mensah and Supt. George Asare when they appeared before the Parliamentary Committee were made to cover up their shame after their plot was leaked through the audio tape.

“They came, made all these allegations against order to cover up probably the shame associated with what they got themselves involved in in the first place,” Dr. George Akuffo Dampare said.

The IGP further noted that he believes it is unfair he has been dragged before the Parliamentary Committee because of the many allegations when he has been focused on keeping the country peaceful with the work the Police Service is saying.

“And I, an innocent person focusing on my job, working with my team and all commands across the country to keep the country safe to make it at peace to come and answer to these allegations which are baseless and I feel in my spirit that this is just not fair,” IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare bemoaned.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

