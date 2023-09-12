ModernGhana logo
Quarry Explosion: Sta Addsams Enterprise was operating illegally — Minerals Commission

By Irene Wirekoaa Osei- ISD || Contributor
The Minerals Commission has said the quarry explosion that occurred last Saturday at Kobenandohkrom in the Shama District of the Western Region was operated by a firm that did not have its authorization.

The Commission said its investigations into the explosion showed that the firm, Sta Addsams Enterprise, was engaged in site cleaning and preparation without its approval.

According to the Commission, mine inspectors discovered the firm was operating at night, purportedly to avoid detection by Commission inspectors and the local task force, which included police and members of the Sand Winners and Quarry Association.

"A routine monitoring visit by the inspectors from the Takoradi Office to the site revealed that the enterprise was engaged in site cleaning and preparatory works and had conducted run of the machines and equipment on-site without the approval of the Commission,” it said.

"The enterprise was therefore, notified by the inspectors that such activities are illegal and was directed to cease any activity on the site until the lease is granted and all other permits and approvals for the storage, transportation and use of any substance to undertake operations are obtained," it stated.

It also confirmed the number of deaths in the explosion as five, with many others injured.

"The site of the explosion is the residential facilities for the company. This included buildings and containerized structures. The inspectors also found at the site, empty drums believed to have contained diesel, other lubricants, cigarette pieces, and oxy-acetylene cylinders were found at the scene Additionally, all the facilities including light vehicles and equipment close to the residential structures on site were destroyed and five (5) persons are confirmed dead and some injured persons were sent to various hospitals within Sekondi-Takoradi for treatment," the statement added.

The Commission reassured the general public that the Inspectorate Division is committed to ensuring that all quarry sites are licensed and all the requisite approvals and permits are obtained before operations are undertaken.

