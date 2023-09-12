IGP leaked tape: COP Alex Mensah’s wild allegations brought pain to me and my family – Dampare

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has reacted to the allegations levelled against his person by Commissioner of Police Alex George Mensah before the Ad-hoc committee.

COP Alex Mensah during his appearance before committee as witness fingered in the leaked tape, among other things asserted that the current IGP is the worst Ghana has ever had.

He noted that the entire police force is wailing due to the bad leadership of Dr. Akuffo Dampare.

Testifying against these allegations and others before the Atta Akyea-led committee on Tuesday, September 12, the IGP said he was pained to have heard those allegations.

According to him, his wife and children as well as loved ones were all pained due to the gravity of the allegations he described as unfounded.

“The wild allegations by Alex Mensah and co has brought pain to me, my wife and children and the police service,” said the IGP.

He emphasized that the officers who were implicated in the controversial audio made those “unfounded” claims just to cover up their shame.

Speaking about the suspension of his duties to appear before the committee, the police chief noted, “I have no choice but to appear before the committee because of the respect I have for myself, my wife and kids, my brothers and sisters sitting behind me, who have pulled themselves together and the institution I represent.”

The controversial tape had the senior police officers and former Northern Regional NPP chairman Bugri Naabu plotting to oust Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akufo-Dampare to make way for the ruling NPP to rig the 2024 general elections.

Chief Bugri Naabu has admitted before the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked tape that the tape is authentic.

He added that he recorded their conversation.

But COP Alex Mensah claims parts of the tape were doctored when he took his turn before the Parliamentary Committee currently probing the leaked tape.

These shocking revelations have raised concerns over political interference in the police service.

The parliamentary ad-hoc committee is currently investigating the matter causing public outrage.