Plot against IGP: Allegations against me have caused me, my wife and children pain, it’s just unfair – Dampare

12.09.2023 LISTEN

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has appeared before the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked tape that unveiled the plot to remove him from his position.

With the opportunity to address several allegations made against him by COP George Alex Mensah and Supt. George Asare, the IGP said it has caused him and his family pain.

He said in his efforts to keep the country safe, it is unfair for him to be dragged before the Parliamentary Committee because of wild allegations made against him.

“They came to speak and made the indication that yes they are involved. Then all of a sudden instead of focusing on that matter they came out with wild allegations that touched my person, the police leadership that I lead, and the entirety of the police service.

“At the time that they were making it without a shred of evidence and those wild allegations without a shred of evidence has brought a lot of pain to me, my family across the country, especially my wife and children,” IGP George Akuffo Dampare said.

The IGP continued, “The pain also to command, my leaders, my team that we all know, and the pain to the thousands of police people who are appreciating the strides that we are making in transforming the organization to be the best institution in the country and a reference point for the rest of the world.”

Before appearing before the Parliamentary Committee today, the committee had already engaged Chief Bugri Naabu, COP George Alex Mensah, and Supt. George Asare.

When COP George Alex Mensah, and Supt. George Asare appeared before the committee, they alleged that the IGP connived with Chief Bugri Naabu to record the leaked audio.

Among other allegations, COP George Alex Mensah in particular accused the IGP of mismanaging the Ghana Police Service.