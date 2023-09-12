ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

IGP leaked tape probe: Ad-hoc committee chairman has lost focus – Franklin Cudjoe

Headlines IGP leaked tape probe: Ad-hoc committee chairman has lost focus – Franklin Cudjoe
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The committee set up by Parliament to probe an alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare heard testimonies from the IGP today.

The IGP, his legal team and entourage testified before the committee to respond to claims in a leaked audiotape.

However, IGP's lawyer Kwame Gyan objected to the presence of senior police officers implicated in the recordings.

His objection was overruled by committee chairman Atta Akyea, prompting committee vice chair James Agalga to back the lawyer's position.

But Mr. Atta Akyea maintained his stance, signaling the IGP to proceed with his evidence.

Reacting on Facebook, IMANI Africa president Franklin Cudjoe asserted that Hon. Akyea appears to have lost focus on his duties as an impartial arbiter.

"The Committee Chairman's impartiality is under scrutiny," Franklin Cudjoe's subtle post read.

The controversial tape had the police officers and former Northern Regional NPP chairman Bugri Naabu plotting to oust Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akufo-Dampare to make way for the ruling NPP to rig the 2024 general elections.

Chief Bugri Naabu has admitted before the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked tape that the tape is authentic.

He added that he recorded their conversation. But COP Alex Mensah claims parts of the tape were doctored when he took his turn before the Parliamentary Committee currently probing the leaked tape.

These shocking revelations have raised concerns over political interference in the police service.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

'The death toll is huge and might reach thousands,' Tamer Ramadan of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies told reporters. By - AFP At least 2,300 dead in 'epic' Libya floods, thousands more missing

1 hour ago

Some residents died in the rubble of their homes when the Moroccan quake destroyed Talat Nyacoub village. By FADEL SENNA AFP Unbearable pain of loss tears at Moroccan quake village

1 hour ago

Mahama is the only Vice President whose superior ordered his investigation for corruption – Presidential staffer Mahama is the only Vice President whose superior ordered his investigation for c...

1 hour ago

Ghana Bar Association has now been turned into a political platform for Akufo-Addo—Amaliba Ghana Bar Association has now been turned into a political platform for Akufo-Ad...

1 hour ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director for the Media Foundation for West Africa MFWA Speak truth to power to make Ghana great and strong — Sulemana Braimah urge citi...

2 hours ago

Your attempt to punish first-time voters by insisting they travel to district offices wont work — Omane Boamah tells EC Your attempt to punish first-time voters by insisting they travel to district of...

2 hours ago

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections for the NDC Limited voter registration: It’s unacceptable for EC to say it can’t print ‘star...

2 hours ago

You should be ashamed for allowing Akufo-Addo to use your platform to campaign — Vomawor slams GBA You should be ashamed for allowing Akufo-Addo to use your platform to campaign —...

2 hours ago

Im here as IGP based on my competence, not because of favour from anyone – Dampare I’m here as IGP based on my competence, not because of favour from anyone – Damp...

2 hours ago

Plot against IGP: Allegations against me have caused me, my wife and children pain, its just unfair – Dampare Plot against IGP: Allegations against me have caused me, my wife and children pa...

Just in....
body-container-line