IGP leaked tape probe: Ad-hoc committee chairman has lost focus – Franklin Cudjoe

The committee set up by Parliament to probe an alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare heard testimonies from the IGP today.

The IGP, his legal team and entourage testified before the committee to respond to claims in a leaked audiotape.

However, IGP's lawyer Kwame Gyan objected to the presence of senior police officers implicated in the recordings.

His objection was overruled by committee chairman Atta Akyea, prompting committee vice chair James Agalga to back the lawyer's position.

But Mr. Atta Akyea maintained his stance, signaling the IGP to proceed with his evidence.

Reacting on Facebook, IMANI Africa president Franklin Cudjoe asserted that Hon. Akyea appears to have lost focus on his duties as an impartial arbiter.

"The Committee Chairman's impartiality is under scrutiny," Franklin Cudjoe's subtle post read.

The controversial tape had the police officers and former Northern Regional NPP chairman Bugri Naabu plotting to oust Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akufo-Dampare to make way for the ruling NPP to rig the 2024 general elections.

Chief Bugri Naabu has admitted before the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked tape that the tape is authentic.

He added that he recorded their conversation. But COP Alex Mensah claims parts of the tape were doctored when he took his turn before the Parliamentary Committee currently probing the leaked tape.

These shocking revelations have raised concerns over political interference in the police service.