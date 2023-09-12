12.09.2023 LISTEN

Dr. Jonathan-Asante Otchere, a political analyst and Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has voiced concerns over the potential impact of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's perceived inconsistency on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) chances in next year’s general elections.

Dr. Asante-Otchere's comments come in the wake of Bawumia's recent assurance to the NPP that he would challenge the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in their strongholds during the forthcoming elections.

Speaking to NPP delegates in the Oti Region on Saturday, September 9, 2023, Vice President Bawumia expressed confidence in his ability to win the strongholds of the NDC, particularly the Zongos and the North, once he secures the NPP's flag bearer position.

However, during an interview on the Morning Starr program with Francis Abban on Monday, September 11, 2023, Dr. Asante-Otchere asserted that the Vice President's inconsistency in his messages could become a significant hindrance to the party's campaign efforts.

"For NPP to put Bawumia ahead of Alan, maybe Alan was not good enough. But for the NPP machinery to do that, I don't know whether they have done any calculable analysis to send Dr. Bawumia to the forefront of NPP.

“Because everything that he says, if he wins the Presidential slot of the NPP, has tape recording or a video of what he said previously," Dr. Asante-Otchere remarked.

The political analyst emphasized the two key factors - "trustworthiness" and "deliverability" he believes are at stake.

According to Dr. Asante-Otchere, Ghanaians may have difficulty trusting Dr. Bawumia due to his past statements.

"It is that inconsistency that is going to create a problem for the NPP in their campaign because there are two key words involved, trustworthiness and deliverability," he said.