ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
12.09.2023 Headlines

Election 2024: 'Bawumia's lack of trustworthiness, deliverability will be problematic for NPP' — Dr Asante-Otchere

Election 2024: 'Bawumia's lack of trustworthiness, deliverability will be problematic for NPP' —Dr Asante-Otchere
12.09.2023 LISTEN

Dr. Jonathan-Asante Otchere, a political analyst and Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has voiced concerns over the potential impact of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's perceived inconsistency on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) chances in next year’s general elections.

Dr. Asante-Otchere's comments come in the wake of Bawumia's recent assurance to the NPP that he would challenge the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in their strongholds during the forthcoming elections.

Speaking to NPP delegates in the Oti Region on Saturday, September 9, 2023, Vice President Bawumia expressed confidence in his ability to win the strongholds of the NDC, particularly the Zongos and the North, once he secures the NPP's flag bearer position.

However, during an interview on the Morning Starr program with Francis Abban on Monday, September 11, 2023, Dr. Asante-Otchere asserted that the Vice President's inconsistency in his messages could become a significant hindrance to the party's campaign efforts.

"For NPP to put Bawumia ahead of Alan, maybe Alan was not good enough. But for the NPP machinery to do that, I don't know whether they have done any calculable analysis to send Dr. Bawumia to the forefront of NPP.

“Because everything that he says, if he wins the Presidential slot of the NPP, has tape recording or a video of what he said previously," Dr. Asante-Otchere remarked.

The political analyst emphasized the two key factors - "trustworthiness" and "deliverability" he believes are at stake.

According to Dr. Asante-Otchere, Ghanaians may have difficulty trusting Dr. Bawumia due to his past statements.

"It is that inconsistency that is going to create a problem for the NPP in their campaign because there are two key words involved, trustworthiness and deliverability," he said.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

'The death toll is huge and might reach thousands,' Tamer Ramadan of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies told reporters. By - AFP At least 2,300 dead in 'epic' Libya floods, thousands more missing

1 hour ago

Some residents died in the rubble of their homes when the Moroccan quake destroyed Talat Nyacoub village. By FADEL SENNA AFP Unbearable pain of loss tears at Moroccan quake village

1 hour ago

Mahama is the only Vice President whose superior ordered his investigation for corruption – Presidential staffer Mahama is the only Vice President whose superior ordered his investigation for c...

1 hour ago

Ghana Bar Association has now been turned into a political platform for Akufo-Addo—Amaliba Ghana Bar Association has now been turned into a political platform for Akufo-Ad...

1 hour ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director for the Media Foundation for West Africa MFWA Speak truth to power to make Ghana great and strong — Sulemana Braimah urge citi...

2 hours ago

Your attempt to punish first-time voters by insisting they travel to district offices wont work — Omane Boamah tells EC Your attempt to punish first-time voters by insisting they travel to district of...

2 hours ago

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections for the NDC Limited voter registration: It’s unacceptable for EC to say it can’t print ‘star...

2 hours ago

You should be ashamed for allowing Akufo-Addo to use your platform to campaign — Vomawor slams GBA You should be ashamed for allowing Akufo-Addo to use your platform to campaign —...

2 hours ago

Im here as IGP based on my competence, not because of favour from anyone – Dampare I’m here as IGP based on my competence, not because of favour from anyone – Damp...

2 hours ago

Plot against IGP: Allegations against me have caused me, my wife and children pain, its just unfair – Dampare Plot against IGP: Allegations against me have caused me, my wife and children pa...

Just in....
body-container-line