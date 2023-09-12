Plot against IGP: You must stick to your mandate – Lawyer of Dampare to Parliamentary Committee

Lawyer for the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Lawyer Kwame Gyan raised a lot of objections when he accompanied Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to face the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked tape.

In his opening remarks, Lawyer Kwame Gyan objected to the decision by the Committee to allow the witnesses to be around when his client appeared before the Committee today.

He also raised concern regarding the mandate given to the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked tape.

He insisted that the committee must ensure it stays within its terms of reference to authenticate the leaked audio and unravel the mystery around the plot to remove the IGP.

“We are law-abiding and want this process to go on smoothly. We want to bring some matters to the attention to the committee. The Committee must stick to their terms of reference,” Lawyer Kwame Gyan told the committee.

Replying to these objections, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee, Lawyer Samuel Atta Akyea said he does not believe IGP George Akuffo Dampare will suffer an injury if the other witnesses stay in the room.

To this end, he overruled the objections of Lawyer Kwame Gyan.

“Your objection to the committee's mandate has been overruled,” Atta Akyea stated after the back and forth.

Deputy Committee chairman James Agalga tried to find a common ground but Chairman Atta Akyea would not have any of that.

Chairman Atta Akyea flexed his muscles, insisting that he would overrule his deputy if he had to for the proceedings to go ahead.