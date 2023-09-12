ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Plot against IGP: You must stick to your mandate – Lawyer of Dampare to Parliamentary Committee

Headlines Plot against IGP: You must stick to your mandate – Lawyer of Dampare to Parliamentary Committee
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Lawyer for the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Lawyer Kwame Gyan raised a lot of objections when he accompanied Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to face the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked tape.

In his opening remarks, Lawyer Kwame Gyan objected to the decision by the Committee to allow the witnesses to be around when his client appeared before the Committee today.

He also raised concern regarding the mandate given to the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked tape.

He insisted that the committee must ensure it stays within its terms of reference to authenticate the leaked audio and unravel the mystery around the plot to remove the IGP.

“We are law-abiding and want this process to go on smoothly. We want to bring some matters to the attention to the committee. The Committee must stick to their terms of reference,” Lawyer Kwame Gyan told the committee.

Replying to these objections, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee, Lawyer Samuel Atta Akyea said he does not believe IGP George Akuffo Dampare will suffer an injury if the other witnesses stay in the room.

To this end, he overruled the objections of Lawyer Kwame Gyan.

“Your objection to the committee's mandate has been overruled,” Atta Akyea stated after the back and forth.

Deputy Committee chairman James Agalga tried to find a common ground but Chairman Atta Akyea would not have any of that.

Chairman Atta Akyea flexed his muscles, insisting that he would overrule his deputy if he had to for the proceedings to go ahead.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Plot against IGP: You must stick to your mandate – Lawyer of Dampare to Parliamentary Committee Plot against IGP: You must stick to your mandate – Lawyer of Dampare to Parliame...

3 hours ago

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah Endure EC’s Voter Registration but punish NPP in 2024 – Omane Boamah to Ghanaian...

3 hours ago

ER: Mother with three-month-old baby stabbed to death E/R: Mother with three-month-old baby stabbed to death

3 hours ago

Mahama has become Bole Bamboi Mugabe; his plan to stock judiciary with NDC judges is reckless – Stephen Atubiga Mahama has become Bole Bamboi Mugabe; his plan to stock judiciary with NDC judge...

3 hours ago

Safeguard integrity of justice system – Chief Justice Torkornoo Safeguard integrity of justice system – Chief Justice Torkornoo

3 hours ago

Limited voter registration begins today Limited voter registration begins today

3 hours ago

OSP files motion for confirmation of seizure, freezing orders of Cecilia Dapaahs cash OSP files motion for confirmation of seizure, freezing orders of Cecilia Dapaah’...

3 hours ago

I've increased anti-graft bodies' budgets by between 36 and 443 than I inherited - Akufo-Addo boasts I've increased anti-graft bodies' budgets by between 36 and 443% than I inherite...

3 hours ago

Bawumia urge Ghanaians to get involved in limited voter registration Bawumia urge Ghanaians to get involved in limited voter registration

3 hours ago

Dampare faces leaked tape committee today Dampare faces ‘leaked tape’ committee today

Just in....
body-container-line