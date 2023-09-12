5 things to know about the yet-be-unveiled Apple iPhone 15

Technology enthusiasts around the world are buzzing with excitement as Apple gets ready to take the wraps off its latest iPhone series.

The highly-anticipated iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will make their global debut at the company's "Wanderlust" launch event in Cupertino, California, Forbes reports.

Details gathered ahead of the launch reveal many notable upgrades and changes in the iPhone 15 lineup.

One striking is the rumored use of titanium rather than stainless steel for the phone bodies.

This could make the new models both stronger and lighter than the previous ones.

Performance is also expected to receive a major boost through the use of an Apple A17 bionic chip in the Pro models.

The chip's enhanced processing power may make the new iPhones feel snappier and faster than ever.

Camera capabilities are also tipped to see improvements, such as a periscope lens enabling 5-6x optical zoom on the largest Pro Max model which would allow users to capture subjects from a distance with high clarity.

It has been reported that the iPhone 15 phones will finally adopt a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, falling in line with many rival Android devices to boost convenience for users.

However, analysts note the use of titanium and other premium materials may result in higher price tags for Apple's latest phones.

Early predictions from Forbes put the estimated prices as follows; iPhone 15 starting from $799, iPhone 15 Plus starting from $899, iPhone 15 Pro starting from $1,099 ($100 increase), iPhone 15 Pro Max starting from $1,299 ($200 increase).