You dig a pit for $58million and still tout track record on fight against corruption – Ablakwa jabs 'delusional' Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Afdo over his claim of fighting corruption.

Speaking at the 2023 annual Bar conference held in Cape Coast on Monday, September 11, the President noted that his government has performed very well in the fight against corruption.

He assured citizens that his fight against corruption cannot be matched since independence.

“What I have done is to show you that my government has fought and is fighting corruption not just in high-sounding words, but, actually, in concrete deeds. We have shunned mere exhortations and showy denunciations of unproved corruption. It has been a holistic approach.

“We have made institutional reforms, we have enacted additional, requisite laws, and we have resourced more adequately the accountability organs of state. Our fight against corruption has been grounded on legislative, financial and institutional action, and not on mere lip-service,” said the President.

But in a tweet on Tuesday, September 12, the North Tongu legislator said a President who spent a whopping $58 million on just the foundation of a stalled National Cathedral project cannot be serious about fighting corruption.

He described it as an insult, most especially about the fact that the President still owes contractors $52 million.

“It is such an insult to hear the only President in the world who has dug a pit with US$58million and still managed to owe his cathedral contractors an extra US$52million tout an imaginary superior track record in the fight against corruption.

“The cathedral theft continues with latest information from my unimpeachable sources indicating that tonnes of steel (rebars), a project vehicle and a flat screen television in the project manager’s office are part of the growing list of items which have recently been stolen from this supposedly holy construction site — an abandoned project site which is strangely also under national security protection and yet recording major incidents of plunder,” he stated.