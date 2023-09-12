A/R: Man commits suicide at Atwima Ntensere

A man has allegedly ended his life by hanging on a tree at Atwima Ntensere in the Ashanti Region on September 5, 2023.

Identified as Yaw Peter, aged 18 years old, the deceased was seen hanging on a tree in the bush at 1:30pm. A black belt was fastened to a branch of a tree and his neck.

Yaw Peter lived with his mother at Serkrom and he had visited his brother, one Kwame Billah at Taabere, a police document, which the DAILY GUIDE has spotted, said.

On September 4, 2023, Yaw Peter informed Kwame Billah that he was returning to their mother at Serkrom, only for his body to be found hanging on a tree the next day.

One Eric Dapaa, the Assemblyman for Atwima Ntensere Electoral Area, on September 5, around 1:30pm, saw the body of an unidentified male adult hanging on a tree.

He then alerted the Abrafo Kokoben Police, who rushed to Atwima Ntensere immediately and indeed found a male teenager hanging on a tree at the outskirts of the town.

“At the scene, police found a male adult hanging on a tree in the bush dead with a black belt fastened to a branch of the tree and his neck”, part of the police report disclosed.

It added that “the tongue was found protruded a little and toes were found pointing to the ground”, adding that Kwame Billah identified the body as his brother, Yaw Peter.

“Kwame Billah, aged 28, identified the body as Yaw Peter aged 18, who is his younger brother. Deceased was dressed in black “T” shirt over a pair of blue jeans.

“Body was removed from the tree and during inspection no marks of violence was found to suggest any foul play. The surroundings were also inspected but no material evidence found”.

The Abuakwa Divisional Police, are still investigating the case to check if Yaw Peter indeed committed suicide or not as the deceased did not leave any suicide note behind.

