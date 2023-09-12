ModernGhana logo
Security agencies urged to share intelligence information

By Dzifa Hukporti, ISD || Contributor
The Chief Director of the Ministry of the Interior, Madam Adelaide Anno-Kumi, has urged the security agencies in the country to ensure that the country continues to be the beacon of peace in the sub-region.

She said the security services must work together to share information and intelligence and draw plans counter any insecurity especially on the country's borders.

Speaking at the 2023 Mid-Year Sector Performance Review with agencies under the Ministry of the Interior, Madam Anno-Kumi pointed out that the government has expanded the Security Services' manpower to help the sector enhance its service delivery.

She said the review meeting enables the ministry to consider its programmes, projects, accomplishments, successes, challenges faced, financial concerns and unfulfilled commitments for the first half of the year, 2023, and to deliberate on solutions.

