Invest LEAP funds in profitable, sustainable ventures — Deputy Gender Minster

By Grace Acheampong, ISD
The Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children & Social Protection (MoGCSP), Madam Francisca Oteng Mensah, has encouraged recipients of the payments of both the 85th and 86th Cycles of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) cash grant to consider investing the funds in profitable and sustainable ventures.

She said this on Friday when she visited Kumawu and Sekyere East districts in the Ashanti Region to oversee the disbursement of LEAP cash grants to beneficiaries in the region

She noted that MoGCSP has assembled dedicated monitoring teams tasked to collect data on various indicators to evaluate the programme performance and to ensure effective processes of payments.

“This effort would also facilitate interaction between the Ministry and beneficiaries, enabling the assessment of the programme's impact on their lives,” she added.

According to her, the exercise, which represents the payments of both the 85th and 86th Cycles of the LEAP cash grant, is set to benefit over 1.5 million individuals.

“Due to the combined payment, households with one eligible member will receive GH₵256.00, while those with two eligible members will receive GH₵304.00. Three-member households will receive GH₵352.00, while households with four or more eligible members will receive GH₵424.00,” she emphasized.

She added that the disbursement amount to each household is determined by the number of eligible members it comprises. Households qualify for LEAP if they include orphaned and vulnerable children, elderly individuals aged 65 and above without support, persons with severe disabilities preventing them from working, and pregnant women and mothers with infants under one year.

