Articulated truck loaded with woods crashes at Ashaiman Market

Chaos was recorded at Ashaiman market earlier today as an articulated truck, loaded with woods, lost balance at a busy traffic light, toppling over onto pedestrians near the entrance of the city’s bustling market area.

The incident resulted in injuries and disrupted the free flow of traffic during peak hours.

Eyewitnesses described a scene of panic and confusion as the massive vehicle, teetered precariously before ultimately tipping over with a thunderous crash. The impact sent a cascade of wooden planks spilling onto unsuspecting pedestrians who were navigating the area.

Local authorities and emergency services quickly responded to the scene, cordoning off the affected area and attending to those injured in the accident.

Initial reports suggest multiple individuals sustained varying degrees of injuries, ranging from minor cuts and bruises to more severe fractures.

The injured victims were promptly transported to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

The precise cause of the incident is yet to be determined, though preliminary investigations indicate a potential imbalance in the load carried by the articulated truck. Witnesses reported that the vehicle was laden with an excessive amount of woods, possibly exceeding its recommended capacity. This imbalanced cargo likely played a significant role in destabilizing the articulated truck and causing it to lose balance.

Traffic in the vicinity came to a standstill as authorities diverted vehicles away from the accident site to minimize congestion and facilitate emergency response efforts.

The incident highlights the potential dangers of overloaded commercial vehicles and emphasizes the importance of adhering to proper weight limits and safety regulations.

Local law enforcement officials have assured the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine liability and prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future. The driver of the truck is being questioned to gather crucial information regarding the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Officials have urged pedestrians and motorists to exercise caution in the vicinity of the market area and have initiated a review of safety measures to prevent such accidents. They have also stressed the need for commercial vehicle operators to prioritize safety and comply with established guidelines to ensure the well-being of both pedestrians and other road users.

As the investigation continues, affected pedestrians are advised to contact relevant authorities to report their injuries and seek any necessary legal recourse.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining safety standards and adhering to regulations within the transportation industry.

-DGN online