My government has taken the boldest initiative against corruption since independence — Akufo-Addo

My government has taken the boldest initiative against corruption since independence — Akufo-Addo
President Nana Akufo-Addo has said his New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration is the first since independence to take a strong stance against corruption.

According to the president, all corruption-related offenses brought against his appointees have been handled appropriately and impartially.

Speaking at the Ghana Bar Association Conference in Cape Coast in 2023, he said it is not his job to clear any accused corrupt officials.

“I accepted the invitation to speak here in order to take advantage of this occasion to place, once again, my government’s record on corruption for public scrutiny. It will show that my government has undertaken, arguably, the boldest initiatives since our nation attained independence, nearly sixty-six (66) years ago, to reform and strengthen the capacity of our institutions to tackle corruption in the public sector.

“Charity, they say, begins at home, and that is why, so far, every single alleged act of corruption levelled against any of my appointees has been investigated by independent bodies, such as CHRAJ, the CID, and, in some cases, by Parliament itself.

“It is not my job to clear or convict any person accused of wrongdoing, or of engaging in acts of corruption. That is the job of the courts and the law enforcement agencies. My job is to act on allegations of corruption by referring the issue or issues to the proper investigative agencies for the relevant enquiry and action, including, if necessary, the suspension of the affected official, pending the conclusion of investigations,” Nana Akufo-Addo stated.

He continued that the institutions responsible are appropriately investigating the most recent corruption-related charges against the former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News Reporter

