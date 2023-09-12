Three communities educated on negative impacts of quarry activities

Three farming communities hosting quarry companies in the Wenchi Municipality in the Bono Region have been sensitized on ways to minimize health risks and environmental challenges associated with the quarry industry.

The sensitization programme was organised by the Women Integrated Development Association (WIDA), a non-governmental organisation, with funding from the Global Green grants Fund and facilitated by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

About 200 key stakeholders from Buoku, Mensahkrom and Abrefakrom, took part in the programme, which was under the theme: "Quarry mining: Impact on health, environment and livelihood and community rights", they were schooled on the negative impact of activities of the establishments on their health, livelihood and environment.

The forum also created an opportunity for EPA to interact with the participants to identify some of the challenges the quarry operations had on the communities.

It also sought to assess the negative impact of quarrying activities on the environment, health and livelihood of the people, particularly women and children in the three host communities.

Additionally, it aimed at collecting data on the negative impact of the activities of the companies to enable WIDA to engage the companies to minimize the negative impact on the health, environment and livelihood of the people.

Concerns raised

During the open forum, some of the community members raised concerns about several negative impacts of quarry activities on their livelihood, health and the environment.

Some of the issues raised included dust pollution, development of cracks on their buildings due to blasting as well as water and air pollution.

Others were blocking and unnecessary diversion of routes leading to their farms and the destruction of farmlands and vegetation among others.

Sanctions

Addressing the forum at Buoku, the Bono Regional Assistant Programme Officer of the EPA, Hudu Mutawakilu said it would not hesitate to charge or punish the quarry companies if it came out that the concerns the communities raised were true after investigations.

He encouraged the community members to always report concerns associated with the activities of the companies to EPA or the Minerals Commission to take action.

Mr Mutawakilu said the approved distance from a quarry site to a community or human activities should be 500 metres away.

Further engagements

The Leader of WIDA, Emelia Konadu Kyeremeh, said her organisation would further engage the quarry companies after the forum to discuss with them their findings to get solutions to the concerns of the communities.

She said the engagement would help minimise the negative impact on the health of the people and the environment.

Mrs Kyeremeh said WIDA would work closely with the EPA to ensure that the challenges caused by the operations of the companies were addressed to bring relief to members of the communities.

She said the forum created an opportunity for the communities to speak directly with the EPA and sought their support in dealing with their plight.

Mrs Kyeremeh said the forum also enabled stakeholders to educate the communities on how to channel their concerns to the appropriate authorities to demand clarifications on issues associated with the quarry mining.

Mrs Kyeremeh said WIDA is a women-centred organisation established in 2014 to promote Environmental Sustainability, Human Rights, ecological farming, women's economic empowerment, Climate Change awareness and Climate Resilience and support for orphans and people with disability.

She said WIDA had trained over 20 communities in Sunyani West Municipal on ecological and organic farming, executed several educations on climate change, campaigned against the use of agrochemicals, built capacity of communities affected mining to claim their rights among others.

The Assemblyman of the Buoku Electoral Area, Musah Mustapha, told our correspondent in an interview that there were about five quarry companies operating in the area.

Mr Mustapha said the activities of these quarry companies were having several negative impacts on the health, livelihood and environment and was hopeful that the collaboration between the NGO and the EPA would help reduce the environmental and health impacts from the quarry companies in the area.