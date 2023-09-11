ModernGhana logo
We condemn Akufo-Addo’s linking of Mahama to Airbus Scandal at our Conference – GBA

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has indicated that it will not allow anyone to use its platform to campaign for or against anyone ahead of the 2024 General Election.

This comes after President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to vote against John Dramani Mahama when he delivered an address at the 2023 Ghana Bar Conference on Monday, September 11.

“Not only are these concepts of “NPP” and “NDC” judges new in our public discourse, they are also extremely dangerous, and represent the most brazen attack on the independence of the judiciary by any allegedly responsible politician of the 4th Republic.

“They provide another reason, if more were needed, why right-thinking citizens should ensure the defeat in 2024 of the man whom the first Special Prosecutor identified as Government Official No.1, in the still unresolved Airbus Bribery Scandal,” President Akufo-Addo said as he replied Mahama’s allegation that he has packed the various courts with NPP-inclined judges.

Speaking to Citi News this evening, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Bar Association, Saviour Kudze stressed that the GBA condemns such comments from the President.

He said the President’s linking of former President John Dramani Mahama to the Airbus Scandal at the GBA’s Conference is unfortunate and not acceptable.

“What the president said today was rather unfortunate and we condemn it. The aspect we condemn has to do with his appeal to Ghanaians by way of campaigning of a sort to vote against President Mahama just because he made a comment that President Akufo-Addo has allegedly packed the court with NPP-aligned judges as described as President Mahama. And also bringing up the issue of the investigation allegedly linking former President Mahama to the Airbus Scandal. Our platform is not supposed to be used for that and we condemn that leg of President Akufo-Addo’s comments. We are not going to allow anybody to use our platform to campaign politically for or against the opponent,” Saviour Kudze said.

