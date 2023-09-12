Michelle Obama, Offset, others pay tribute to 9/11 victims on 22nd tragic anniversary

Two influential figures in the United States of America, former First Lady Michelle Obama and internationally renowned rapper Offset, joined the many voices across the nation and the world in paying tribute to the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Today, Monday, September 11, marked the 22nd anniversary of the tragic event that shook the United States and altered history.

The infamous attacks claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people, injured over 6,000 others and caused extensive damage to the Pentagon in Virginia, as well as the complete destruction of both towers of the World Trade Center in New York City.

In a tweet, Michelle Obama expressed her solidarity with the victims' families and friends, stating, "Today is a day of reflection and most of all, remembrance, for those we lost on September 11. May we never forget to tell their stories and honor their legacies.”

Michelle Obama, as a former First Lady and an enduring figure in American public life, often uses her platform to advocate for various causes and to offer her voice in times of national remembrance.

Also joining the chorus of tributes was Offset, a member of the popular hip-hop group Migos.

Offset took to Twitter to share his thoughts, saying, “Let pray and remember the people that were lost on this day 22 years ago 9/11.”

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, has frequently used his platform to comment on social and political issues, reminding his fans and followers of the importance of remembering significant moments in history like 9/11.

The 9/11 attacks on the United States in 2001 were carried out by 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda.

They hijacked four commercial airplanes and intentionally crashed two planes into the World Trade Center towers in New York City and another into the Pentagon building in Arlington County, Virginia.

The fourth plane crashed in a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to retake control.

The attacks resulted in extensive destruction and loss of life, with nearly 3,000 people killed.

Responsibility for planning and executing the attacks was claimed by al-Qaeda and its leader Osama bin Laden.