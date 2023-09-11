Police grab popular radio presenter for having anal sex with daughter

A popular Sunyani-based radio presenter is in the grips of the Police for allegedly having anal sex with her own 11-year-old biological daughter.

The suspect, Clement Oti, also a taxi driver, known in the media space as 'Shabatee' had purportedly had sex including anal sex, consistently with the victim for the past one year.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the mother of the victim explained she realized some abnormalities on victim's body and when she questioned her, the victim confirmed the immoral act between her and the suspect.

Mrs. Ahensah said she reported the matter to the Sunyani District Police Command and subsequently the suspect was arrested and placed in Police custody.

She said a medical report confirmed the act, and therefore appealed to the Police to be expeditious in their investigations.

A reliable Police source that confirmed the story told the GNA the Bono Regional Office of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) was handling the matter.

GNA