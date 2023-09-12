ModernGhana logo
Okada rider murdered at Gomoa Buduata

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
The Gomoa Dominase District Police Command is investigating a suspected murder involving a man believed to be an okada rider.

The man in his early twenties was found dead in a bushy area in Gomoa Buduata in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

He was spotted lying dead in a bushy area on the outskirts of the town with a suspected machete wound on his forehead.

A pair of scissors, concrete stones, and a pair of sandals lay beside him.

Eyewitnesses who live in close proximity to the area say even though they had heard the sound of the engine of a motorbike towards the direction of the scene during the night no loud noise or screams were heard.

They said they only woke up to find the dead body on Monday morning.

The deceased has not been identified as a native or resident of the community causing community members to conclude that he might have been brought from elsewhere.

A police team led by the Gomoa Dominase District Police Commander DSP Fofie have visited the scene to convey the remains of the deceased for preservation and onward investigations.

Okada operators say they get increasingly worried about security issues related to their work. The operators say they continue to face criminal attacks.

There’s widespread dissatisfaction with police response to security issues in the area. Police are not seen conducting regular patrols in the area to ward off criminals or nip their activities in the bud.

But clearly, the Dominase District Police Command is faced with logistical problems and adequate personnel. Metro News is reliably informed that, the command has no official vehicle for police operations and has had to rely on vehicles belonging to departments of the Gomoa East District Assembly in times of emergency.

Residents who shared their thoughts on general security in the area are calling for an enhancement of police operations in the area.

