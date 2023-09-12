Justice delayed, is justice denied – Mahama decries Supreme Court’s refusal to hear EC limited voter registration injunction

Former President John Mahama slammed the Supreme Court over its handling of a voter registration injunction filed by opposition parties last week.

Mr. Mahama accused the court of denying the parties justice through unreasonable delays.

The case aims to compel the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct the voter registration in electoral areas not just district offices.

But the Supreme Court is yet to set a date to hear the injunction application, despite the registration starting on Tuesday, September 12.

"This is unprecedented and does not augur well for public confidence in the justice delivery system," Mr. Mahama wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, September 11.

The NDC leader recalled past cases like Ekwam v. Pianim where sole justices timely handled injunctions.

"Yet we all know the famous mantra, 'Justice delayed, is justice denied,'" Mahama added.

Mahama accused the Chief Justice of contributing to the delay by travelling after filing.

"The Chief Justice returned and travelled to Cape Coast for the Bar Conference. As I write, the applicants' representatives are still waiting at the registry of the Supreme Court," he stated.

The EC has defended its position as cost-effective. But the opposition NDC and four other parties say it will limit access and violate C.I. 91.

The exercise allows new voters to get voter cards as well as those who have relocated to update their information ahead of the December 19 local government elections and the high-stakes 2024 elections.