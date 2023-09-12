‘We’re tired of NDC and NPP; Mahama was corrupt but Akufo-Addo is the mother serpent of corruption’ — Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has said Ghana's two major political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which have been in power during the Fourth Republic are not different from eachother.

Lawyer Kpebu contends that both parties are plagued by corruption and have little new to offer Ghanaians.

During a panel discussion on TV3’s New Day on September 9, 2023, Martin Kpebu emphasized that NDC and NPP are two sides of the same coin.

Mr Kpebu noted that the NPP, under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has exhibited a higher degree of corruption compared to the NDC's tenure under ex-President John Dramani Mahama.

"We are tired of the NDC and the NPP; they are the same. Except it is proven that now, the NDC is less corrupt than the NPP because of the gargantuan corruption we are facing today. Mahama was also corrupt, but Akufo-Addo's corruption is on a grander scale.

“He (Akufo-Addo) is the mother serpent of corruption. So, we want something different from NDC and NPP," Mr Kpebu stated.

Martin Kpebu kicked against the idea of former NPP flagbearer hopeful Alan Kyerematen contesting the 2024 election as an independent candidate.

He proposed that the religious community in Ghana should unite and select a candidate to challenge the NDC and NPP duopoly in the upcoming elections.

"I don't support Alan as an independent candidate. I have made it clear that the people I support for an independent candidate are the churches. Let the churches come together - the Catholic Church, the Pentecostals, the Charismatic, the Chief Imam and his followers - let them come together and give us a candidate to rival the NDC and the NPP," Martin Kpebu asserted.