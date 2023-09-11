ModernGhana logo
Minority suspends OccupyBoG protest again; sets October 3 as new date

Minority Caucus in Parliament has postponed their planned protest to occupy the premises of the Bank of Ghana, where they intended to demand the resignation of the governor and his deputies.

The new date for the protest is now set for the 3rd of October 2023.

This is the second time the Minority has postponed their plan.

This decision to reschedule the protest was made by the Minority, citing concerns about public safety, specifically the absence of designated safe zones for the protest.

Additionally, the Minority has modified the route for the protest.

These were contained in a letter signed by the Minority leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson addressed to the Police.

