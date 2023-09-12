ModernGhana logo
Truck reportedly spills 2.2 million litres of wine in Portuguese village [VIDEO]

The residents of São Lourenço do Bairro, a small village in central Portugal, woke up Sunday, September 11, to find their quaint streets flooded with a crimson tide.

Over 2 million litres of substance suspected to be red wine had spilt from a tanker truck headed to a local winery, transforming the village into an oenophile's nightmare.

Per reports, two tanker trucks belonging to Levira Distillery were making a routine delivery when one of the valve couplings failed, causing dark red wine to gush out onto the road.

The driver was unable to stop the flow as the wine poured through the streets, reaching heights of over 6 inches in some areas.

Attempts to divert the wine using dirt mounds, media reports say proved futile.

By the time the leak was contained, over 50,000 gallons of wine had spilt, submerging vineyards and backyards and staining building facades.

The distillery has since apologised for damages caused by the spillage, promising to solve the mess quickly.

"We assume full responsibility for the costs associated with cleaning and repairing the damage, having teams available to do so immediately.

"We are committed to resolving this situation as quickly as possible," the company said.

