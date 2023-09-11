ModernGhana logo
Minority settles impasse with Police; protest against BoG Governor to come off on October 3

The Minority in Parliament has shared a letter to provide an update on its upcoming protest to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) head office in Accra.

The Minority was originally scheduled to embark on the protest last Tuesday but could not proceed after the Ghana Police Service dragged the group to court over a disagreement on the selected route.

Today, the Minority has announced that the new date for the protest on September 12 announced last will also not work.

According to a letter shared by the Minority signed by its leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, it has indicated that the protest will now be held on October 3.

“We write pursuant to our meeting today on the new route and termination point for our intended #OccupyBoGProtest.

“After several discussions with you, our protest march has been scheduled for 3rd October 2023, between the hours of 8:00 am and 6pm,” the Minority said in a letter to the Greater Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service.

Next month’s protest will start at Obra Spot as the converging point.

The purpose of the protest is for the Minority to express its revulsion against the illegal printing of money between 2021 and 2022 by BOG for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Minority says it is further protesting the many acts of financial malfeasance by the Governor, his Deputies, and Directors of the Bank of Ghana as contained in the 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statement of the Bank.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
