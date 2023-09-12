ModernGhana logo
Leaked Igp Tape: ‘what’s Happening Is A Grand Comedy Of Error; Parliament Must Stop Entertaining Police Suspects’ — franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa has voiced his concerns regarding the ongoing parliamentary inquiry into the leaked tape plotting to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Mr Cudjoe has called on the Chairman of the Parliamentary Special Committee overseeing the investigation to refrain from entertaining negative stories about the IGP from individuals who have already confessed to the leaked tape.

He argues that the decision by the Committee Chairman to allow the senior police officer fingered in the leaked tape to make allegations against the IGP appears to be part of a deliberate effort to find fault with the IGP.

In Mr Cudjoe's view, the committee's work should have concluded when the three senior police officers and the former Chairman of the NPP Bugri Naabu on the tape had confessed to the content of their conversation.

He expressed confusion why the committee chairman is now entertaining allegations, particularly from the very individuals who were involved in the plot to remove the IGP.

He stated, "What is happening is a grand comedy of error and it is sad. It appears like the same playbook is being used against the IGP.

“What is happening now is a waste of everybody’s time because the three men on the tape have confessed to what was said on the tape.

“For me the committee’s work ended there and then. I don’t know why the committee chairman is entertaining stories and then all of a sudden we are in some circus about what the Dampare has done or not from the mouths of the same people who were treacherously planning to remove the IGP."

“These guys are peeved, and we are entertaining them. Mr. Atta Akyea, please stop it," as he conveyed his frustration with the ongoing proceedings.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary committee has already met with the three police officers who were heard on the leaked tape, as well as Bugri Naabu, who has admitted recording their conversation.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

