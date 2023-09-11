Tema butchers appeal against forceful eviction from slaughterhouse

The Tema Cooperative Butchers Society has called on the President to intervene in what they describe as a forceful eviction of butchers from the slaughterhouse by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA).

According to the butchers, Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, held a meeting with them on August 29, 2023, announcing to them that they had 48 hours to vacate the premises.

The slaughterhouse is located near the newly constructed Sentuo Oil Refinery on the Tema Industrial Area-VALCO Road.

Mr. Alhassan Issah, the General Secretary of the Butchers, who presented the petition on behalf of the butchers, said the government must intervene to get them a replacement as the issue has caused serious worries among them and their families.

The petition was received on behalf of the MCE by Mr. Albert Kraku, his special assistant, at the premises of the TMA.

Mr. Issah said for over 60 years, the butchers have been operating from the slaughterhouse, which currently serves as the only recognized one serving Tema, Ashaiman, and its environs.

He said the services of the butchers were important as they support the local economy as well as the food chain of residents, adding that abruptly evicting them without a proper replacement would not only interrupt their source of income but also access to the supply of livestock products in the metropolis and beyond.

"We humbly ask that you get involved in this situation to prevent the butchers from being kicked out of the slaughterhouse. We think a solution may be found that respects both the butchers’ well-being and the need to preserve a viable local food supply chain," he added.

Alhaji Shadu Musah, the Tema Chief Butcher, told newsmen that the eviction if carried out, would affect more than 1500 butchers who work at the slaughterhouse.

Alhaji Musah added that at the slaughterhouse, the veterinary officers inspect the animals before they are killed and sent to the market to ensure food hygiene and the wholesomeness of the meat, adding that meat that was unwholesome was destroyed by the vet officers.

He expressed worry that without a proper slaughterhouse, the butchers would resort to slaughtering their animals in unhygienic places and might even be tempted to sell unwholesome meat to the public, a situation that would jeopardize the health of the public.

Alhaji Muhammed Gomda, the Deputy Chief Butcher for Ashaiman, also reiterated that not having a recognized slaughterhouse would be detrimental to all meat eaters as they slaughter all their animals at the place that they were being evicted from.

