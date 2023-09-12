Tinubu secures immediate lifting of UAE visa ban on Nigerians

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has successfully negotiated the immediate lifting of the United Arab Emirates visa ban on Nigerian travelers.

The agreement was finalized during talks between Tinubu and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 11.

"I'm pleased to have successfully negotiated the lifting of the UAE's visa ban for Nigerians," Tinubu said, adding, "This is an important step in normalizing relations between our two countries."

The deal also saw the immediate resumption of flights by Etihad Airways and Emirates to and from Nigeria.

"Etihad and Emirates will resume their flight schedules without further delay thanks to this historic agreement," Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu's spokesman, said in a statement.

In return, Tinubu outlined proposals for billions of dollars of UAE investments across multiple sectors including defense and agriculture.

The two countries also agreed to a joint foreign exchange program.

"I commend the UAE President for joining hands with me to fully normalize relations between our two important countries," Tinubu added.