People with masturbation addiction require psychological support – ImaH

People with masturbation addiction may require psychological support to do away with the act, Dr. Yaa Akyaa Boateng, Family Physician Specialist at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH) in Tema, has stated.

The IMaH Family Physician Specialist said the dangers of excessive masturbation can lead to long-term mental health concerns.

Masturbation makes people less sensitive to romantic relationships and friendships because they will isolate themselves from loved ones, have difficulty forming attachments, and pay less attention to their needs, she said.

The brain also gets conditioned to be stimulated more by viewing pornographic materials than by connecting emotionally with a partner, so often when they are having sexual interactions, it is difficult to get aroused or even go through the act because it does not excite them anymore.

Dr. Boateng stated at the weekly "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility! A Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting health-related communication and providing a platform for health information dissemination to influence personal health choices through improved health literacy

The Ghana News Agency's Tema Regional Office developed the public health advocacy platform "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility" to investigate the components of four health communication approaches: informing, instructing, convincing, and promoting.

Speaking on the topic "Adolescent Health Awareness," Dr. Boateng expressed concern about youth involvement and its bad impact on the adolescent age group.

Dr. Boateng explained that the stay-at-home period amidst the COVID-19 pandemic increased addiction to the Internet, with people hooping on sexual content to satisfy their libido.

She said that faced with indefinite time alone, many people turned to self-pleasure with a focus on photographic materials on the Internet, vibratory and dildos, and virtual sex with their distant partners.

She also disclosed that because masturbating is not an interaction with another person to exchange bodily fluid, the chance of contracting a sexually transmitted disease is low.

Its negative effect could arise when a woman is used to the dildos and, after getting married, doesn't get sexual satisfaction from the partner, stressing that keeping vibratory and dildos clean is a challenge.

Dr. Boateng recommended psychological attention to reverse or overcome masturbation because it can conflict with moral values or religious beliefs.

-CDA Consult || Contributor