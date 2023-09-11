Monitor teenagers online activities – IMaH Family Physician advises parents

11.09.2023 LISTEN

Monitor teenagers' online activities, which can provide valuable insights into the websites they visit and their online behaviour Dr. Yaa Akyaa Boateng, Family Physician Specialist at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH) in Tema, has advised parents.

"It's a proactive step to help guide and educate them about responsible internet usage. Parents can also block the usage and access to some sites, which can affect their mental well-being," Dr. Boateng noted.

She advised that parents should set restrictions on internet usage and establish time limits for their teenagers to help manage screen time, ensuring a healthy balance between online and offline activities, and promoting a more structured routine.

"Parents must set ground rules in their homes. Observing that your adolescent child wants more privacy and time alone could be a warning sign of depression, anxiety, smoking, alcohol, or drug usage.

Dr Boateng noted: "Even spending too much time alone on the internet poses both mental and physical health challenges for them. You need to pay attention to them".

She encouraged parents to spend quality time with their adolescents, engage them in conversations to know their thoughts on social issues, and involve them in adolescent clubs within their communities.

"Parents must also build trust and open communication where adolescents feel safe sharing their thoughts and concerns with their parents while facilitating their emotional and mental well-being as they navigate the challenges of adolescence.

"It is best to monitor your adolescent child, know them very well, and give them the kind of freedom you want," she noted.

It is indeed important for parents to strike a balance between their child's privacy and involvement in their digital lives to ensure safety and emotional development in the digital age, Dr. Boateng stressed.

Dr. Boateng added that despite the fact that the world is now heavily influenced by digital devices and online platforms, parents must be keen on monitoring the interactions and time spent in various online spaces by their teens.

Adding to that, monitoring and setting boundaries for teenagers' online activities is important to ensure their safety and responsible use of the internet until they develop the maturity to make informed decisions.

She, therefore, urged Ghanaian parents to consistently monitor the digital behaviours of adolescents while balancing their need for privacy.

Dr. Boateng explained that the World Health Organisation's definition of adolescence, spanning ages ten to 19, underscores the significance of this developmental stage.

She said the period provides individuals with a transition to gaining independence, yet they still rely on the support and guidance of their parents or caregivers, making it crucial for parents to provide a safe and nurturing environment during this transition.

